Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink upgraded Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.38.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $7.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $205.98. The company had a trading volume of 757,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,587. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.97 and a 200 day moving average of $210.43. The company has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $428.00.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $111,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,407,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

