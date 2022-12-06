Immutable X Price Up 9% Over Last Week (IMX)

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2022

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 6th. Immutable X has a market cap of $272.80 million and $8.35 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00002817 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Immutable X has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

  • KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002214 BTC.
  • Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000279 BTC.
  • CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000346 BTC.
  • OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
  • 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $971.66 or 0.05722855 BTC.
  • Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.67 or 0.00498695 BTC.
  • Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000268 BTC.
  • Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
  • QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,105.49 or 0.30070158 BTC.

Immutable X Profile

Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

Immutable X Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Immutable X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Immutable X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.