Immutable X Price Up 9% Over Last Week (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 6th. Immutable X has a market cap of $272.80 million and $8.35 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00002817 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Immutable X has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $971.66 or 0.05722855 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.67 or 0.00498695 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,105.49 or 0.30070158 BTC.

Immutable X Profile

Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

