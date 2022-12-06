Immutable X Price Up 9% Over Last Week (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 6th. Immutable X has a market cap of $272.80 million and $8.35 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00002817 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Immutable X has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002214 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $971.66 or 0.05722855 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.67 or 0.00498695 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,105.49 or 0.30070158 BTC.
Immutable X Profile
Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.
Immutable X Token Trading
