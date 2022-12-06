Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Price Target Raised to GBX 725

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 700 ($8.54) to GBX 725 ($8.84) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IFJPY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 730 ($8.90) to GBX 750 ($9.15) in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 730 ($8.90) to GBX 735 ($8.96) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Informa alerts:

Informa Trading Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS IFJPY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.04. 6,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,761. Informa has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $16.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average of $13.19.

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.