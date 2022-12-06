Inherent Group LP Has $9.47 Million Stock Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Inherent Group LP decreased its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 465,000 shares during the quarter. Univar Solutions accounts for approximately 1.5% of Inherent Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Inherent Group LP’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $9,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 3.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 2.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 129.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 96,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 191.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $34.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 5.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $390,409.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,025.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,600,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,119,455.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $390,409.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at $387,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,654 shares of company stock valued at $3,636,409. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNVR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Univar Solutions to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Univar Solutions to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

