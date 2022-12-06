Inherent Group LP Invests $2.71 Million in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Inherent Group LP bought a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 204,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,000. Lyft accounts for 0.4% of Inherent Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Inherent Group LP owned about 0.06% of Lyft as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,456,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 851,506 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,308,000 after acquiring an additional 200,006 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 85,289 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYFT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lyft from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI cut Lyft from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Lyft from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Lyft from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lyft from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.41.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

