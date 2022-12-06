Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Innodata Stock Performance

Shares of INOD opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $84.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.99. Innodata has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

Get Innodata alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innodata

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Innodata by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Innodata by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innodata by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 60,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Innodata by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Innodata by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 60,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.