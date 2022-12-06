Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFF) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFF – Get Rating) by 361.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,997 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.22% of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Price Performance

BUFF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.80. 359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,896. Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $36.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.91.

About Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF

