Insider Buying: Ensurance Limited (ASX:ENA) Insider Buys 86,763 Shares of Stock

Ensurance Limited (ASX:ENAGet Rating) insider Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz purchased 86,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,521.68 ($13,101.80).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Ensurance Limited provides customized insurance solutions in Australia and the United Kingdom. The company offers contractors-all risk, contractors-plant and equipment, home build, combined liability, engineering inspection, construction, cyber, and terrorism and sabotage insurance products. Ensurance Limited is based in Bondi Junction, Australia.

