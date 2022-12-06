Insider Buying: Gelion plc (LON:GELN) Insider Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Gelion plc (LON:GELN – Get Rating) insider Joycelyn Cheryl Morton bought 20,000 shares of Gelion stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200 ($12,437.51).

Joycelyn Cheryl Morton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Joycelyn Cheryl Morton bought 16,000 shares of Gelion stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £8,800 ($10,730.40).

Shares of GELN opened at GBX 52.42 ($0.64) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 22.48, a quick ratio of 22.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Gelion plc has a 1 year low of GBX 51 ($0.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 275 ($3.35). The stock has a market cap of £56.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49.

Gelion plc engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of battery systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers zinc-bromide batteries under the Endure name. Its products are used in various applications, which include industrial light towers, solar and wind farms, desalination plants, mining pumps, passenger and heavy vehicles, electric buses and trains, and irrigation systems and other agricultural applications, as well as used by commercial and industrial enterprises and grid operators.

