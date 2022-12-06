Insider Buying: NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) CEO Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,888,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,907.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
H Michael Krimbill also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 15th, H Michael Krimbill purchased 100,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00.
NGL Energy Partners Price Performance
NYSE NGL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.15. 4,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,591. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51. NGL Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Institutional Trading of NGL Energy Partners
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
About NGL Energy Partners
NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NGL Energy Partners (NGL)
- 3 Big Box Retail Bets for the Holidays
- How Long Does it Take to Become a Profitable Trader?
- Is Autozone Ready To Rally For Another Profitable Lap?
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.