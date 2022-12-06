Insider Selling: Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Insider Sells 3,400 Shares of Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) insider John D. Walker III sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $131,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,774.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CENT traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.67. The company had a trading volume of 43,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,106. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.84 and its 200 day moving average is $41.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $707.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 26.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at $286,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 18.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, CJS Securities started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

