Insider Selling: Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Vice Chairman Sells 12,853 Shares of Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 12,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $490,984.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,952,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Federated Hermes Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of FHI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.17. 551,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,627. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $39.82.
Federated Hermes Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 39.42%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on FHI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.
About Federated Hermes
Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.
