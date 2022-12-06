Insider Selling: Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Sells 3,631 Shares of Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNGGet Rating) CEO Glendon E. French III sold 3,631 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $21,531.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,034,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,133,476.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.18. 367,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 8.44. The company has a market cap of $231.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.47. Pulmonx Co. has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $36.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter worth $435,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter worth $501,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Pulmonx by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,189,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,322,000 after buying an additional 102,370 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Pulmonx by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 702,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,427,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LUNG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pulmonx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

