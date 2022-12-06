Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,427 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 92,255 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $120.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities cut their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

