Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Cut by Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,127 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 1.3% of Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1,352.0% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average of $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen began coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

