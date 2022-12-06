Intermediate Capital Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 25.30 (LON:ICP)

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 25.30 ($0.31) per share on Monday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Intermediate Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ICP stock opened at GBX 1,223 ($14.91) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,103.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,293.85. The company has a market cap of £3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,071.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.05. Intermediate Capital Group has a twelve month low of GBX 937 ($11.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,288 ($27.90).

Get Intermediate Capital Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Kathryn Purves acquired 10,000 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 974 ($11.88) per share, with a total value of £97,400 ($118,766.00). In related news, insider Kathryn Purves bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 974 ($11.88) per share, with a total value of £97,400 ($118,766.00). Also, insider Benoit Durteste purchased 30,000 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 988 ($12.05) per share, for a total transaction of £296,400 ($361,419.34).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ICP shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,015 ($24.57) target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

(Get Rating)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.