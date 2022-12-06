International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Trading of International Game Technology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Game Technology Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE IGT opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.78. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.86.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

