Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $54.25 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $34.43 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.21.

In related news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $2,686,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $2,973,433.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $2,686,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 53,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

