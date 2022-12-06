Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (OIA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0286 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE OIA opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.37.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the second quarter worth about $171,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 36.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 62,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

