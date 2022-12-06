Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 30th

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0404 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VKQ opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $13.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after buying an additional 77,138 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 73.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 49,009 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 457.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 67.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 39,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

