Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 30th

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0404 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.
Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE VKQ opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $13.57.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ)
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.