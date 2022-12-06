Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,243 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.9% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $286.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.20 and its 200-day moving average is $291.70. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $404.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

