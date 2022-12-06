Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stake Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 704,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,340 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $43,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPLV opened at $64.65 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $69.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.39.

