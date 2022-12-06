Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0371 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $13.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.39.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the second quarter worth $96,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 14,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 145,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 70,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 179,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

