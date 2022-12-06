Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0371 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Down 0.2 %
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $13.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.39.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
