Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Boosts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.5% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. HSBC raised their price target on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $106.99 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $114.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $440.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

