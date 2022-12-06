Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Buys 409 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 5.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in McKesson by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services raised its position in McKesson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Argus increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McKesson Trading Down 1.1 %

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,533 shares of company stock valued at $9,105,126 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCK opened at $382.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $369.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.12. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $219.23 and a 12-month high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

