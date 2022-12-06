Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Aflac were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 8,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 218.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,585,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,467. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Down 1.8 %

AFL stock opened at $71.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $72.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.82.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

