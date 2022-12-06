Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Has $2.15 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.2% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $703.92.

NYSE BLK opened at $712.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $107.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $647.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $649.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $933.06.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

