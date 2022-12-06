Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Has $415,000 Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV cut its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 735.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Argus lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

OTIS stock opened at $78.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.37 and its 200-day moving average is $72.59. The company has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $88.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

