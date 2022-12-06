Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Has $742,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,770 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 7,648.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 7.1% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Insider Activity

Visa Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $213.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.