Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Purchases 78,684 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 301.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,684 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $77.67 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $82.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.45.

