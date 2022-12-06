Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Sells 998 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV reduced its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,488 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. American Express comprises 1.1% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,152,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 154,748 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $21,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 20,727 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Express Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Barclays dropped their target price on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Redburn Partners started coverage on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.26.

AXP stock opened at $156.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

