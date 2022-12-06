Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 6th (1COV, ABBV, AHODF, AKR, ALKS, AMBP, AMGN, ARWR, AZUL, BAC)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, December 6th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €44.00 ($46.32) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $178.00 to $182.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €31.00 ($32.63) to €30.00 ($31.58).

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $29.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $10.00 to $8.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $300.00 to $310.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $110.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $11.10 to $9.10. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $38.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €55.00 ($57.89) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $17.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $78.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital from $185.00 to $167.00.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $13.50 to $14.50.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €115.00 ($121.05) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €61.00 ($64.21) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 549 ($6.69) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $28.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital to C$9.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $45.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $6.00 to $6.80. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €9.80 ($10.32) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $85.00 to $110.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $87.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $148.00 to $151.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) was given a €54.00 ($56.84) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $11.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$49.00 to C$53.00.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $73.00 to $63.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €116.00 ($122.11) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €75.00 ($78.95) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $90.00 to $101.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price increased by Argus from $130.00 to $140.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $76.00 to $59.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) had its price target cut by Maxim Group from $4.00 to $1.00.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €23.00 ($24.21) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $26.50. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $136.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $110.00 to $145.00.

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$42.00 to C$43.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €30.00 ($31.58) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €29.00 ($30.53) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $14.50 to $16.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $48.00 to $47.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $114.00 to $129.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.75 to C$6.00.

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €34.00 ($35.79) to €23.00 ($24.21).

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$25.50.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$22.50 to C$25.00.

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$0.60 to C$0.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$25.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $13.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 700 ($8.54) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $385.00 to $405.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $341.00 to $384.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $63.00 to $60.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $60.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 530 ($6.46) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $236.00 to $246.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $123.00 to $130.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $178.00 to $176.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $49.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $26.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $59.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $27.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $18.00 to $20.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $65.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $92.00 to $101.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $436.00 to $446.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $395.00 to $400.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $65.00 to $70.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $345.00 to $438.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $25.00 to $15.00.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $271.00 to $294.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €20.00 ($21.05) to €22.00 ($23.16).

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $79.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $114.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $100.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $25.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $109.00 to $88.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NU (NYSE:NU) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $11.00 to $9.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $120.00 to $145.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $15.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €3.10 ($3.26) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $181.00 to $186.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was given a $55.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $156.00 to $162.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $50.00 to $61.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $176.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc. from $58.00 to $75.00.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $58.00 to $75.00.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $56.00 to $54.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $69.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €265.00 ($278.95) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $51.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €160.00 ($168.42) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $83.00 to $94.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $121.00.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $105.00 to $120.00.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €6.50 ($6.84) to €7.50 ($7.89).

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$45.00 to C$64.00.

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 2,987 ($36.42) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $148.00 to $153.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc from $31.00 to $48.00.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc. from $31.00 to $48.00.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $95.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from €54.00 ($56.84) to €58.00 ($61.05).

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $75.00 to $55.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $244.00 to $249.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $34.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $40.00 to $45.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc. from $84.00 to $85.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $84.00 to $85.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $55.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $322.00 to $330.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $30.00 to $29.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $45.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 90 ($1.10) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €34.00 ($35.79) to €32.00 ($33.68).

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €135.00 ($142.11) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $60.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $76.00 to $88.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $70.00 to $42.00.

