Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ally Financial (ALLY)

Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/5/2022 – Ally Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/1/2022 – Ally Financial was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $28.00.

11/26/2022 – Ally Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/18/2022 – Ally Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/14/2022 – Ally Financial was given a new $29.50 price target on by analysts at S&P Equity Research.

11/10/2022 – Ally Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/26/2022 – Ally Financial was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/20/2022 – Ally Financial was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.

10/20/2022 – Ally Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Ally Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Ally Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $44.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Ally Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Ally Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $39.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Ally Financial was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

10/20/2022 – Ally Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Ally Financial was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/19/2022 – Ally Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $47.00 to $38.00.

10/18/2022 – Ally Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Ally Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $44.00.

10/13/2022 – Ally Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $39.00 to $35.00.

10/12/2022 – Ally Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ally Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE ALLY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.93. 73,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,436,690. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $53.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.32.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

In other news, Director Marjorie Magner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,190.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 39,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Stories

