Investors Purchase Large Volume of Sally Beauty Put Options (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,310 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 234% compared to the typical daily volume of 692 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBH. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sally Beauty to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen lowered shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SBH traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,568. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.70. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $21.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sally Beauty

About Sally Beauty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at $426,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 1,747.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,857,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,714 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at $524,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 7.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,013,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,965,000 after acquiring an additional 528,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 5.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 110,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG). The SBS segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, styling tools, skin and nail care products, cosmetics, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals through retail stores and digital platforms.

See Also

