iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Purchased by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 289.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,888 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $970,000. Brightworth lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 18,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 64,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $2,202,000.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EAGG opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.00. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $55.32.

