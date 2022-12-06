iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 112.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,621 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.1% of Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 663.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.09 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.60.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

