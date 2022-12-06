iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Position Lifted by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. EPG Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $6,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $33.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.05. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $39.67.

