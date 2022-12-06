iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,855 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 1.3% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930,452 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040,638 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,572,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,683,000 after acquiring an additional 39,984 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,137,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,412,000 after acquiring an additional 105,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,414,000 after acquiring an additional 875,456 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

USMV opened at $74.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.31. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

