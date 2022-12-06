iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,759 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 116,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,983,000 after purchasing an additional 23,856 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.0% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 177,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,792,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $119.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.44. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

