iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by Wick Capital Partners LLC

Wick Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Wick Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $348,000. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 258.2% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 44,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $219.88 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $267.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.92.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

