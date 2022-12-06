iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Lessened by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,595 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 3.4% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $228.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.43. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $310.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

