iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,552 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 1.5% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,635 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 31,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $123.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.67. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.346 per share. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.