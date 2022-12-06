iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth $1,624,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 194.7% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $255,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $250.82 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.57.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

