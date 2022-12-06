iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is New England Asset Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.6% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $398.11. The stock had a trading volume of 26,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,302,549. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.32. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

