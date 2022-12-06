iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Wick Capital Partners LLC

Wick Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,175 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Wick Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wick Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $401.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $383.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.32. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

