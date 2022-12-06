IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Short Interest Update

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,170,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the October 31st total of 9,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IVERIC bio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on IVERIC bio from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on IVERIC bio to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IVERIC bio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

IVERIC bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.09. IVERIC bio has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at IVERIC bio

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IVERIC bio

In other IVERIC bio news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $1,150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,643.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 10,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $230,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,066.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $1,150,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,643.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 132,946 shares of company stock worth $3,124,940 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in IVERIC bio by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 679.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000.

About IVERIC bio

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.