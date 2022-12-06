James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Shares Gap Down to $20.18

Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.18, but opened at $19.49. James Hardie Industries shares last traded at $19.41, with a volume of 302 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JHX shares. Bank of America started coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.80 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded James Hardie Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

James Hardie Industries Stock Down 4.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 48.94% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $997.60 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 396.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,023 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $3,101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the third quarter worth $253,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 10.7% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 392.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 45,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 36,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About James Hardie Industries

(Get Rating)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.