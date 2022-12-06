Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG) Shares Sold by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,506 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC owned 1.10% of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 903,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 49.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 346,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 114,453 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,657,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition alerts:

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of JUGG traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.99. 139,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,440. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81.

About Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on wireless communications and related technology/product/service businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JUGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.