JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €15.10 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.10 ($15.89) target price on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DEC. Barclays set a €16.00 ($16.84) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($18.95) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($13.16) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.40 ($21.47) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

JCDecaux Stock Performance

EPA:DEC opened at €17.71 ($18.64) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of €15.23. JCDecaux has a fifty-two week low of €27.02 ($28.44) and a fifty-two week high of €36.90 ($38.84).

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

