Jet Protocol (JET) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $51.04 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 5th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0300 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $51.04 million and approximately $74,670.83 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,062.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010819 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005861 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036117 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00050554 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005795 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021098 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00240931 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.03092054 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $75,350.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.